CASFOS holds online training for J&K officers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Aug: Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun, a premier institute to train State Forest Service Officers organised a six-day online training programme on “Forestry Related Central Legislations” for the State Forest Officers of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Five such six-day programmes have been planned to train more than 200 forest officers posted in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

In light of the recent reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir into a Union Territory, it has become imperative to train the forest officials on the prevailing central legislations related to the forestry sector. The first programme of this kind was inaugurated on 17 August by Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu & Kashmir, in the presence of RP Singh, Director, Directorate of Forest Education, Dehradun, and Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun.

The training programme includes topics like Relevance of the Code of Criminal Procedure for Forest Officers, Relevance of Indian Penal Code and Indian Evidence Act for Forest Officers, Indian Forest Act, 1927, Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, Forest Rights Act, 2006, Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 and are covered by subject experts hailing from reputed organisations and ministries like the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Lawyers from the Supreme Court of India, National Green Tribunal, State Forest Departments, etc.

The training course was well received and appreciated by the first batch of trainees and was successful in imparting requisite skills and knowledge in the field of Central Legislations.

The online valedictory function of this first programme concluded on 22 August, which was presided over by Director RP Singh and Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun.