CASFOS holds online training on ‘Legal Issues in Forestry & Wildlife’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Central Academy for State Forest Service (CASFOS), Dehradun, is holding an online training from 21to 26 September for in-service SFS Officers and Senior Range Forest Officers on the theme, “Legal Issues in Forestry and Wildlife”.

Bharat Jyoti, Director, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy, Dehradun, inaugurated the training programme. As many as 112 participants from 26 states of the country are participating in the programme.

This training is being organised through online platform in view of Covid-19 related travel restrictions. Although it has restricted the possibilities of participants assembling at Dehradun, it has opened a new world of opportunity wherein participants from faraway places are able to connect online. The training programme will have many eminent speakers like R Jaya, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs; Prof Dr Ramesh, NLSUI, Bengaluru; Ritwick Dutta, Environmental Lawyer, LIFE, New Delhi; MC Mehta, Lawyer, Supreme Court; Suraj Kumar Bajpayee, Joint Secretary, Union MoEFCC; etc., will be sharing their views on legal issues in forestry and wildlife.

Kunal Satyarthi, Principal, Dr C Ramesh, Lecturer, Sarita Kumari, Lecturer, Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer, Dr T Beula Ezhilmathi, Lecturer and PN Suyal, Sports Officer, CASFOS, were present at the inaugural programme.