CASFOS initiates training in ‘Forest Related Central Legislation’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Sep: Central Academy for State Forest Service, Dehradun, is organising week long online training on the theme – Forestry Related Central Legislation – for in-service Assistant Conservators of Forests and Senior Range Forest Officers of South Circle of Jammu and Kashmir from 14 to 19 September. The inaugural function of the training programme took place today.

SK Ratho, Additional Director General of Forest (Forest Conservation), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, inaugurated the training programme. In addition, RP Singh, Director, Forest Education, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, and T Rabikumar, Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu and Kashmir, were present online as Guests of Honour during the inaugural programme.

A total of 40 participants, including 3 lady officers, are attending this training programme. The group consists of 24 Range Forest Officers and 16 Assistant Conservators of Forests.

This is the second time that such training is being organised through an online platform in view of Covid-19 related travel restrictions. The training programme will have many eminent speakers – R Jaya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will speak about the Forest Rights Act, 2006; senior advocates of the Supreme Court like Ritwick Datta and Sanjay Upadhyay will discuss the court orders related to National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The participants will be given an insight into the changes between the J&K related specific Acts vis-a-vis the Central Acts related to forestry. Earlier such training was conducted in the month of August for officers from the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

SK Ratho congratulated the Principal for organising this training programme with the best practitioners in the specific field. Principal Kunal Satyarthi, during his opening remarks, talked about the importance of knowing the procedural nitty-gritty of law for field practitioners. Dr C Ramesh, Lecturer, Sarita Kumari, Lecturer, Abhilash D, Lecturer, Pradeep Wahule, Lecturer, Dr T Beula Ezhilmathi, Lecturer, CASFOS, were present during the inaugural programme.