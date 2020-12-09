Central office of Apna Pariwar inaugurated

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Dec: The Central Office of Apna Pariwar was opened at 2, Nardev Shastri Marg, here, by Patron Brig KG Behl (Retd), Dr Atul Krishan, Sanjay Shrivastav and others on 3 December, the birthday of the late Manorama Bhatt, head of ladies wing of Apna Pariwar. A large number of members of the Apna Pariwar were present on the occasion. Purshottam Bhatt, Chairman of the Society, welcomed all and described the organisation’s activities during Covid-19 and how it helped people at all hours.

Tributes were paid to the memory of Manorama Bhatt, whose birthday fell on that day. Dr Rakesh Kala highlighted her works and all present paid floral tribute. Brig Behl spoke about her dedication to society, the love and regard with which she welcomed all. Dr Atul Krishan brought a hundred blankets for distribution amongst the poor.

Prominent amongst those present included Dr Mukul Sharma, Sandeep Uniyal, Gaurav Tripathi, Govind Hindustani, Asha Rawat, Amar Singh Swedia, Anuj Sharma, Mayank Rajvanshi, Indu Ahuja, Rajesh Bhatt, Kartik Bansal, Vineet Nagpal, Vijay Tiwari, Sanjeev Manotia, Manoj, Sarvesh Mathur, Neelam Tyagi, Minu Didhan, Baby Sharma and others.