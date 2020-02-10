Certificate Course on ‘Soil & Water Conservation and Watershed Management’ concludes at IISWC

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Feb: The passing out function of the 121st batch of a 4 month “Certificate Course on Soil & Water Conservation & Watershed Management” was organised at ICAR – Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, here, on 8 February. It is one of the unique training programmes in the country addressing the issues related to natural resources (soil, water and vegetation) management that mitigate the impact of climate change, and helps to ensure livelihood, nutritional and environmental security in the country.

The four month programme was organised from 9 November, 2019, to 8 February, 2020, at the Institute Headquarters, here.

A total of 22 officers representing six states (Punjab-9; Chhattisgarh-6; Arunachal Pradesh-3; Maharashtra-1; Uttarakhand-2; Gujarat-1) participated in the programme, including six women. participated.

Dr PR Ojasvi, Director, ICAR – Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, was the Chief Guest and gave away the merit certificates to the merit holders for their outstanding performance during the training. The Overall Merit Certificate for this batch was bagged by Dr Dinesh Jinger from Gujarat for his excellent performance. He also received Merit Certificates for his performance in Conservation Agronomy, Conservation Forestry, Soil Management for Controlling Land Degradation and Study Tour. The Merit certificate for Soil and Water Conservation Engineering was awarded to Kiran Rana and Amandeep Kaur, while Merit Certificate for Local Project was awarded to Sandeep Pandurang Dhone. Kiran Rana and Sandeep Pandurang Dhone were jointly awarded the Merit Certificate for Integrated Watershed Management. Kawach Bhagat got the Certificate for Study Tour. Kiran Rana also got the certificate in Soil Management for Controlling Land Degradation.

Chief Guest Dr PR Ojasvi, in his address, highlighted the importance and enormousness of the problem of soil and water conservation and urged the Officer Trainees of the 121st Batch to address the issue with zeal and vigour to help the knowledge percolate at the field level. He emphasised the importance of such capacity building programmes and highlighted the brand value of ICAR-IISWC as a training organisation and motivated the trainees to transfer the knowledge of soil and water conservation in the field and build a strong relationship with the Institute. Dr Ojasvi congratulated the trainees and the HRD&SS Division for conducting such programmes effectively.

Dr Bankey Bihari, Head (HRD&SS) Division presented the overall training report of the four month Certificate Course. Experts in various fields were invited from esteemed Institutes to cover the subjects on the basis of feedback from earlier batches. The module of this training programme consisted of 47 % practical and 53% theory. The pre and post training evaluation showed that there is significant increase in the overall knowledge of the Officer Trainees.

During the feedback session, the participants acknowledged and appreciated the efforts made by the IISWC. The 121st Batch Certificate Course was successfully coordinated by Dr Rajesh Bishnoi, Scientist, who proposed the Vote of Thanks.

The programme was also attended by Dr Harsh Meheta, I/c Head (Plant Science), Dr Charan Singh, Dr D Mandal (National Fellow), Dr M Muruganandam, SS Shrimali, Dr Rajesh Kaushal, Dr AC Rathore, Dr Gopal Kumar, Dr Shridhar Patra, AK Gupta, Dr Pawan Kumar, Saswat Kumar, Ashok Kumar, RK Arya, Suresh Kumar, KR Joshi and other technical officers and supporting staff of the Institute. The function was coordinated by Dr Rajesh Bishnoi under the guidance of Dr Bankey Bihari, Head HRD&SS Division, with the support and cooperation of Dr Lekh Chand, Dr Indu Rawat, Suresh Kumar, KR Joshi, Anil Chauhan, SN Gupta, MP Juyal, Sonu, Sateyendra Uniyal, Ramesh Prakash, Dinesh Chand, Gajendar and Vinod.