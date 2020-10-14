Chauhan appears on KBC 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Doon’s Anurag Chauhan was invited as an expert advisor in the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He appeared in the 13th episode of the show, which was telecast on 14 October.

During the show, Anurag was introduced by host Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh gave an insight into Anurag’s NGO, ‘Human’s for Humanity’, and spoke about how the latter has been working on educating the masses and spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene.

During the ‘Expert Advice’ lifeline in the show, Anurag was called upon by Bachchan to assist the contestant on the hot seat. He answered the question and made the contestant win a sum of Rs 25 lakhs.

Talking about his experience of being invited as an expert advisor on KBC, Anurag says, “I had a splendid experience being a part of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was amazing to see how everything was facilitated via digital means, keeping in mind the COVID-19 precautionary measures. I would like to congratulate Mr Bachchan for his dedication towards work, he recently recovered from COVID and was seen on the sets a few days later.”