Checkup camp held at Shigally by Drishti Eye Institute

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Dec: Regular eye checkup camps have always been a priority for Drishti Eye Institute to contribute its services to the underprivileged or financially weaker sections of society. As part of this, Drishti organised an eye checkup camp at Shigally. With patchy health care services available in the area, the population there is almost deprived of quality medical facilities. The camp attracted residents of Shigally and nearby villages which included individuals of all age groups and over a hundred poor patients were screened. In cases where patients were prescribed medicines, free medicines were distributed at the camp. On screening, about 20 were identified with cataract who will be operated free of cost sponsored by Drishti Foundation, the charity wing of Drishti. On this occasion, Dr Saurabh Luthra addressed all those present at the camp and also promised to continue with such service from time to time.