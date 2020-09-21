Chief Secretary orders Corona test reports of pvt labs to be correlated 

Dehradun, 19 Sep: Chief Secretary Om Prakash, held a review meeting with all the District Magistrates and Health Department officials through video conference relating to Corona situation in the state. He directed effective home isolation for effective control over Covid-19 in the state. The Chief Secretary directed that Home Isolation ought to be followed strictly in accordance with the rules and protocols in this regard. He said all the Covid-19 patients in home isolation be given home isolation kit soon. All the information and necessary medicines be made available to them by visiting the homes of the people who had been isolated by the team of Health Department.

He said that some concessions would be given at the border to people coming into the state from Monday onwards in view of the upcoming festival season. This, he said would increase the number of people coming to the state and increase the traffic rapidly. Keeping these things in view, all the District Magistrates ought to make necessary arrangements. He added that tourist sites would also see increased traffic in coming days and therefore all the required arrangements be made to deal with the situation including deputing adequate manpower at these locations.

The CS directed that adequate arrangement of hospital beds, oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators be made on urgency basis. In case any serious patient was to be referred, its information be given to the hospital concerned in advance so that the hospital was prepared to deal with the patients.

The Chief Secretary further said that complaints had been received from people in Dehradun that the Corona reports coming out of some private pathology labs were indicating positive for infection whereas the test reports of the same persons from the government labs were showing negative results, which created some apprehensions over their authenticity. There were also complaints that about 50 percent of the reports coming out of certain private labs were showing positive results. This also needed to be verified. He directed the DM Dehradun to get some of the persons tested in government labs too to correlate the results. In case any wrong doing by private labs was found, strict action would be taken against them. He instructed all the district collectors that if pregnant women showed Corona infection, special care be taken of their health. He said that to increase the number of nursing staff, final year students from nursing college be recruited. They ought to be paid as per the NHM standards.

The CS reiterated that strict action be taken against those who violated social distancing norms and those who did not wear masks.

Health Secretary Amit Singh Negi, Secretary Health Pankaj Pandey, Dr Ashutosh Sayana of Doon Medical College, IG Police Sanjay Gunjyal, Additional Secretaris Yugal Kishore Pant and Sonika, DG Health Dr Amita Upreti were among those present on the occasions while the DMs and SSPs or SPs and CMOs participated through video conferencing.