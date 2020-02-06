Child who visited China tested for Corona virus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 5 Feb: An 11-year-old boy currently residing in the hostel of a local school and originally a resident of New Rohtak Road, Karol Bagh, Delhi, had a runny nose and cough since yesterday.

He came to AIIMS Rishikesh, today, for investigation. There was no fever and no chest pain or difficulty in breathing, sore throat or hoarseness of voice. Bowel and bladder conditions were also normal.

He had visited Dongzhou Garden in Zhejiang Province of China and lived there from 19 December, 2019, to 13 January, 2020, with his father, who works there. There were no signs of illness during his stay there in any of his acquaintances. They maintained minimal contact and have no history of contact with any sick person.

He later visited Phuket, Thailand, from 13 to 19 January, and returned to Delhi on 24 January.

AIIMS has sent him home after initial treatment and sent samples to test for Corona virus.