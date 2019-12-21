Children from Ladakh villages visit Indian Military Academy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: As part of the Indian Army’s initiative to foster the spirit of National Integration across the country, youth from Demchok and Koyul villages of Ladakh visited the Indian Military Academy here, today, under Op Sadhbhavana. A team comprising 20 youth led by Maj Kumar Gaurav, Officer-in-charge of the tour, along with Sub Randhir Kumar and two Other Ranks visited the premier training institution and interacted with Major General GS Rawat, Officiating Commandant, Indian Military Academy. This visit provided a unique opportunity to all the children hailing from one of the remotest corners of our country to learn about the ways of the Indian Army. The children were highly motivated by the interaction conducted during the tour and many wanted to join the Armed Force and serve the Country. This kind of an interaction helps the students get a real picture of the development-taking place in the country and also the contribution of the Indian Army Officers and Soldiers, through their selfless service.