Christian families extend helping hand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Apr: Christians have also come forward as a community to fight the corona epidemic in Doon. Nine families, under the leadership of Rahul Dayal, donated 1500 masks, 1500 gloves, 25 litres of sanitiser and 1500 bars of soap to SP, City, Shweta Chaubey, at the Clock Tower, here, today.

Care was taken to maintain social distancing on the occasion, with Rahul Dayal being accompanied by just three persons.

According to Dayal, with the assistance of MLA GIG Mann and some Christian families, sanitiser, hand wash, masks, flour, rice, salt, cooking oil, tea, sugar and spices were being distributed among the needy from the beginning of the lockdown. This effort would continue in the future, also.

Apart from Dayal’s family, those involved in the effort are Angel Parvez and family, Colonel Sunil Sarkar and family, Shobha Grimm and family, Urmila Sherring, Sharon Day and family, Rakshak Khanna and family, the Kaul family and Ashish.