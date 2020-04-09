CII COVID Action Task Force discusses strategy with State Dept of Industries

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Apr: Taking forward the agenda of mitigating issues with respect to the ongoing pandemic, the CII Uttarakhand COVID Action Task Force had a virtual meeting with representatives of the State Government led by Manisha Panwar, Principal Secretary, Industries, Government of Uttarakhand, to apprise them of the issues faced by industry and also to offer support to devising a strategy for opening up industries in a phased manner in the post lockout period.

Vikas Garg, Chairman, CII Uttarakhand COVID Action Task Force, described the relief work done by CII Members including distribution of ration and cooked food to marginal labourers and people in need, sanitisation of residential colonies near the industrial area, sanitisation of truck cabins and advocacy.

On behalf of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) COVID Action Task Force, Garg assured full support to Government from CII member Companies. He highlighted various issues of Industry in the state including passing of benefits by banks due to reduction in repo rates by RBI, release of pending subsidies to industry and also asked the department for a revival package to tide over the lockdown. He further requested setting up of a helpline for industrial issues and development of a strategic plan for opening up of industry in a phased manner post lockout. The Task Force also offered to work jointly with the State government in formulating a strategy for opening up of factories post 14 April in a phased manner keeping in mind the advisories on social distancing.

Principal Secretary Manisha Panwar shared that the State Government would write to the central government on expediting the process of releasing Capital Investment subsidies and also appeal to the RBI and banks to take up interest rate cut and pass on the benefits to consumers. She also mentioned coming out with a helpline and requested the Director, Industries, to coordinate and identify a nodal officer in each department such as labour, power, transport, etc., so that grievances of industry could be forwarded directly to departments concerned.

Panwar assured Government’s full support to industries operating in Uttarakhand and also promised to work closely with the associations. She welcomed CII’s support for joint formulation of unlocking strategy.

The CII at the national level and in states is helping the authorities through industry inputs and by leveraging best practices from major industries that are doing commendable work in the lockdown situation. CII requested a special relief package for Industries in Uttarakhand that government would come up with.

SC Nautiyal, Director, Industries, said that industries operating in Uttarakhand can post their issues on www.investuttarakhand.com. He requested industries to raise all concerns on the portal.

The virtual interaction was also attended by senior industry members from ITC Limited, HeroMoto Corp, Windlass Biotech Pvt Ltd, Century Pulp & Paper and Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd.