CII donates sanitisers to U’khand Police

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Apr: CII-Uttarakhand donated 600 bottles of sanitisers to the Uttarakhand Police Department today under the CII COVID-19 Relief & Rehabilitation initiative. The sanitisers were provided by Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, a CII Member company based in Haridwar.

Jaya Baluni, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, received the sanitisers on behalf of the Police Department.

Ashok Kumar, DG, Law & Order, appreciated CII’s efforts towards relief work. Also present on the occasion was Dr Mukul Sharma, Clinical Psychologist.

The sanitisers were provided with the objective of providing safety and protection to police personnel working hard in the field at a great risk to themselves. Through its member organisations, CII has carried out distribution of food packets and dry rations for the needy across the state since the lockdown was imposed. Industry members are also contributing to the CM’s Relief Fund.