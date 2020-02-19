CII holds Training on Fire Safety for Industries in Kumaon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

PANTNAGAR, 18 Feb: The Confederation of Indian Industry with its CII Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, New Delhi, organised a one-day Training Programme on Fire Safety and Fire Prevention Planning, today, at Ashok Leyland, Pantnagar. CII has been spreading awareness on Fire Safety in Industrial Setups across India. Fire safety and fire prevention planning is one of the major factors which can ensure safe working of the industrial workforce. The training programme here was organised with an objective to spread awareness on fire prevention, knowing the root cause of major industrial fires, learning about the latest techniques in the field of fire safety with case studies. The participating industries were briefed on steps of fire prevention planning, controlling industrial fire, effective evacuation process, etc. On the occasion, Vansh Bahadur Yadav, Chief Fire Officer, Uttarakhand Fire & Emergency Services, Udham Singh Nagar, shared that industries should have an advance escape route to tackle a fire outburst. He mentioned timely checks of electrical panels, oil tanks and storage areas for fire prevention. He insisted industries create teams of first responders and urged holding of frequent mock drills to educate employees on how to act in case of fire. DK Singh, Plant HR Head, Ashok Leyland, stated that industries had become more conscious these days of fire safety planning and were equipped to handle sudden crises situations. He thanked CII, Kumaon Zonal Office, for organising such an important session and making industry aware of the latest techniques and technology available to fight fire outbreaks. Rajesh Ghorla, Counselor, CII Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, briefed delegates on the basics of fire, types and their classification. He mentioned use of different fire extinguishers and how it could help control fire to the initial stage, the role of first responders, and updated delegates on identifying fire hazard in factory premises. Delegates were briefed on Fire Triangle and various causes of fire like Chemical, LPG, Short- circuit. He highlighted that short circuits were a major cause of fire outbursts which could be due to overload on circuits, faulty connection, improper grounding or defective insulation. The programme was well received by industry with over 50 delegates from various industries from Kumaon Region, including Ashok Leyland, Acey Engineering Pvt Ltd, Brakes India Ltd, Balaji Action Buildwell, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Interarch Building products Pvt Ltd, Lucas TVS Ltd, Kumar Oxygen Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Lohaar Engineering and Constructions Pvt Ltd, Luman Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Mahabal Auto Ancillaries Pvt Ltd, Miter and Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd, Midas Foods India Pvt Ltd, Reckitt Benckiser India Ltd, Schneider Electric IT Business India Ltd, Sheel Chand Agroils Pvt Ltd, Tata Motors, Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd and UJVN Limited.