CII Northern Region Chairman’s Statement on Fourth Tranche of Stimulus package

DEHRADUN, 16 May: Nikhil Sawhney, Chairman, CII Northern Region, said that the Finance Minister has unveiled a prudent and impactful package under the fourth tranche of Centre’s ₹20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus which attempts to cushion the economy reeling under the effect of coronavirus and the lockdown situation in the country.

The fourth phase targets the key sectors of coal, minerals, defence production, airspace management, airports, MRO, power distributuion companies in union territories (UTs) and space sector among other major areas that are impacted.

The most important announcement of introducing commercial mining in the country’s coal sector and removing government monopoly is a welcome move. The fourth tranche of eco stimulus package aims to boost growth, create jobs and promises to stabilise the conditions after the Coronavirus crisis.