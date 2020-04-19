CII Uttarakhand and PRSI Dehradun Chapter, distribute sanitizers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 18 April: 200 sanitizers were made available by Anil Sati, Secretary, Public Relations Society of India ( PRSI) Dehradun Chapter, to Traffic Inspector Rajeev Rawat and other police officers posted on duty on Rajpur Road in Dehradun.

Members of the PRSI Dehradun Chapter, Sudhir Rana and Akash Kukreti were present on the occasion.

PRSI Dehradun Chapter President Amit Pokhriyal, Treasurer Suresh Bhatt, Joint Secretary Rakesh Doval and all other officials thanked Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Dehradun and Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals – a CII Member company for providing the sanitizers.