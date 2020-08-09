CM again stresses on ensuring compliance in use of masks, social distancing

Dehradun, 8 Aug: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today instructed the officers to pay special attention towards ensuring physical distancing and use of masks by the people for protection from Covid-19. Rawat issued these directions during a review meeting of the Health Department held at the Secretariat here today. He also spoke to the district magistrates during the meeting via video conferencing.

The CM said that it be ensured that the guidelines relating to Corona pandemic be fully complied with and action be taken against those who violated the rules. Penalties ought to be imposed on those who did not use masks, but along with the fine, 4 washable masks be also be provided to them. Fines of Rs 200 rupees ought to be levied for first offence while Rs 500 be levied as fine for the second time offence of not using masks in public places.

Rawat added that strict action be taken against those who were coming from high risk areas or from other states, but were found to be giving false information about travel history, or hiding any facts. Chief Minister Rawat announced that, like Asha and Anganwadi workers, Asha Facilitators would also be given Rs two thousand each as Samman Nidhi (Honorarium). It may be recalled that on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan also the CM had announced grant of Rs one thousand each as honorary award. He instructed all the district collectors that this honorary award be deposited in the accounts of the beneficiaries at the earliest. Rawat reminded that on the death of Covid-warriors, an amount of Rs 10 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has been announced to be paid as relief amount to the bereaved families. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the instruction manual for home-isolation in Uttarakhand. He said that home-isolation be arranged only strictly as per the results of the tests and physical examinations by respective teams of doctors. He stressed that priority be given to hospitalisation or admission in Covid care centres instead of home-isolation as far as possible.

Chief Minister Rawat said that the sample testing of Corona be further increased. The surveillance system needed to be strengthened further. The CM said that the elderly, children and co-morbid people ought to go out of their homes only when absolutely necessary. Every effort be made to improve the Covid recovery rate and minimise the death rate. Senior doctors ought to take personal care of hospitalised Covid patients. The District Magistrates, CDOs and CMOs also ought to monitor the situation. Adequate support system ought to be available in every district. There was a need to increase vigilance and capacity. He instructed the District Magistrates that those who were conducting the Covid sample testing in private labs, ought to ensure that the address and mobile number of each person collected by them was correct. Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that all the District Magistrates ought to make necessary arrangements to deal with Covid. Sample testing was required to be expedited. It ought to be also ensured that the testing results were declared soon. Sample testing in the industrial units be further accelerated in districts with industrial areas. Special vigilance was required in Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital and Haridwar districts.

Secretary Health Amit Negi said that in districts with more than 5 percent positive rates, sampling was required to be further increased. It was necessary to collect samples of all people coming from high risk areas. He said that the arrangements of Covid Care Center be inspected from time to time by higher officials.

DG Law & Order Ashok Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Pankaj Pandey, SA Murugesan, Garhwal Commissioner Ravinath Raman, IG Sanjay Gunjyal, Director Medical Education Yugal Kishore Pant, Additional Secretary Sonika, DG Health Dr Amita Upreti were among those present in the meeting.