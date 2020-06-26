CM announces honorarium of Rs 1,000 to Aanganwadi, ASHA workers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced that Anganwadi and Asha Karkatri workers would, each, be given an honorarium of Rs 1000. He also reminded that the total number of Aanganwadi and ASHA workers was more than 50,000 in the state. The CM further announced that the government had also decided not to deduct one day’s salary from the salaries of Class Four employees and Paryawaran Mitras for the Covid-19 relief fund.

He also said that category four employees were cooperating but the government decided not to deduct their salaries on humanitarian grounds. Paryawaran Mitras had also themselves contributed their one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Rawat was addressing a virtual rally, today, of the BJP’s Almora assembly constituency. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken unprecedented decisions in the first year of his second term. The abolition of Article 370 and 35-A were historic steps and this fulfilled the dreams of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who had coined the slogan ‘One Country, One Constitution, One Flag’ referring to a separate constitutional set up for Jammu & Kashmir. The CM also listed the decision to construct a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a major achievement of the Modi Government! Speaking about the Digital India programme of the Modi Government, Rawat claimed that in the next one and a half years, every single village of Uttarakhand would be connected with Optical Fibre under Bharat Net. The Centre had released an amount of Rs 2,000 crores to Uttarakhand for this purpose. India had been strengthened over the years in all areas including agriculture, education, industry, health coverage of Rs 5 lakhs per annum under Ayushman Yojana to 10 crore families under the Modi Government, he claimed. The faith of the people of the country was upheld. Covid-19 had affected the whole world. Even rich countries like US, Italy, Spain could not easily cope. But due to the visionary decisions of the Prime Minister, millions of lives were saved in the country and schemes like PM Awas Yojana and Ujjawala were helping the poor. The Government of India had started a plan to provide clean drinking water from the tap to every household by 2024. In Uttarakhand, work was underway under this scheme in mission mode. Drinking water schemes had also been started in urban areas.

The Chief Minister reminded that the Emergency had been imposed in the country on 25 June, 1977. Thousands of people were jailed and tortured in the undemocratic rule of Congress. District President, Almora, Ravi Rautela, MP Ajay Tamta, Minister of State Rekha Arya, Almora MLA Raghunath Chauhan, MLA Surendra SinghJeena, BJP Vice President Kailash Sharma were among those who participated in the virtual rally.