CM announces lockdown in U’khand till 31 Mar

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 22 Mar: In view of the situation developing in the country in respect of Corona pandemic, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat summoned an emergency meeting of top officials at his residence and soon after declared a lockdown in the entire state till 31 March. All the trains, intercity and inter-state bus services have been suspended till 31 March. CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tweeted also about the lockdown and he assured that the government would ensure availability of all essential supplies such as food items and medicines. The people of the state have been asked to stay home till 31 March and venture out only to get essential supplies. The CM also appealed to the people not to rush from or to their villages or cities and instead continue to live where they were presently living or staying. The people were asked to travel only in emergency during the lockdown period. It may be recalled that earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had summoned a video conference of chief secretaries of all the states this morning to take feedback in respect of the status of the corona infection. It was decided in the meeting to keep all the 75 cities where Corona patients had been identified in lockdown till 31 March. Dehradun with at least 3 reported cases of Corona is among the cities that were asked to be in lockdown. However, going further ahead, the state government has now declared lockdown till 31 March in the entire state.