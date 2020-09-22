CM approves release of MLA-LAD funds

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has approved the release of the MLA Local Area Development Fund of Rs 1 crore, each, to all the MLAs to give impetus to the development works in all the Vidhan Sabha constituencies of the state.

It may be recalled that the second instalment of the MLA-LAD Fund had earlier been withheld by the government in view of the financial crunch caused by the Corona pandemic. However, the MLAs were not very happy with this development and this had become a major issue for dissatisfaction among them against the government, irrespective of their political affiliations. The MLAs were complaining about not being able to do development works in their respective constituencies. It may be further recalled that the government had also cut the salaries of the MLAs, too, due to the pandemic, and this continues even now, despite the MLAs having expressed their disapproval.

Ultimately, the CM today approved the proposal of Rs 1 crore per MLA as second instalment to all the 71 MLAs of the state under the MLA fund for the year 2020-21. The Chief Minister said that this fund would help carry out development work in their areas as per the regional requirement.