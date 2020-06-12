CM chairs meeting on Metro Project

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 Jun: A meeting of the Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) was held at the Secretariat, here, on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The meeting approved the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) of the Uttarakhand Metro Rail Project. It may be recalled that the DPR of the ropeway system is being prepared in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in Dehradun city. Approval was also accorded during the meeting for construction of PRT in Haridwar city along with construction of Metro Light in Haridwar-Rishikesh and Nepali Farm-Vidhan Sabha Corridor.

UMTA has been formed under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Apart from the CM, the Housing Minister of the state is the ex-officio deputy Chairman, the Chief Secretary is the Member-Secretary, the Secretaries Housing, Finance, Transport, Planning, Revenue and Urban Development are the members.

At the meeting, MD, Uttarakhand Metro Rail, Jitendra Tyagi gave a detailed presentation on Dehradun, Haridwar and Rishikesh Metro Lite Systems. On this occasion, he gave a detailed presentation on the proposed route plan study for Metro Light from Haridwar to Rishikesh, and Dehradun to Nepali Farm. Information was also shared about the scheme made for the city of Dehradun and Haridwar.

Housing Minister Madan Kaushik, Principal Secretary Anand Vardhan, Secretary Nitesh Jha and other officers were present on the occasion.