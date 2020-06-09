CM commits to Gairsain’s development

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 8 Jun: Chief Minister TS Rawat has expressed his satisfaction with the official declaration on Gairsain (Bharirisain) becoming the state’s Summer Capital. He declared that, in the coming days, it would become the ideal hill capital. The announcement made on 4 March on Gairsain acknowledged the sentiments of 1.25 crore Uttarakhandis on the issue.

He recalled that the BJP had in its 2017 vision document expressed its resolve to declare Gairsain the summer capital. An action plan was being prepared to establish the necessary infrastructure there with the help of experts and planners. An e-Vidhan Sabha was being set up so that not many files would have to be transported there. This would also promote a paperless culture.

He added that the Chairda Lake was being created on the Ramganga for water supply. With its formation, gravity water supply would be provided to Gairsain and Bhararisain. Connectivity was also being improved, with the roads being widened. Work was underway also on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Rail Project, which would make Gairsain even more approachable.