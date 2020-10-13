CM condoles death of Mohan Prasad Thapliyal

By Our Staff Reporter

Chamoli, 12 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the bereaved family of outgoing President of the Badri Kedar Mandir Committee and former District President of BJP Mohan Prasad Thapliyal and offered his condolences. It may be recalled that Thapliyal had died in a road accident on Saturday. Along with him, BJP leader Kudeep Chauhan also died in the accident. The party leaders have condoled the death of the two BJP leaders.

Though, the accident occurred on Saturday night, the bodies could be recovered only this morning after a rescue operation was launched at the accident site near Pipalkoti.

Rawat offered prayers on this occasion for peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

The Chief Minister said that the departure of senior BJP leader Mohan Prasad Thapliyal was a big loss for the party and society. He said that this was a big personal loss for him, too, as Thapliyal always offered a balanced opinion in respect of all the issues that they discussed. For him, public interest was supreme. A large number of local people from Tamaat region and party leaders including Badrinath MLA Mahendra Prasad Bhatt, Tharali MLA Munni Devi Shah, Karnprayag MLA Surendra Singh Negi, BJP District President Raghuvir Singh Bisht, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria, Chief Development Officer Hansadatta Pandey also were present to express condolences.

It is learnt that Thapliyal was returning to his village Tapovan in the evening after attending a meeting in Karnprayag on Saturday. OBC District President Kuldeep Chauhan was also with him. A little ahead of Pipalkoti near Bhanerpani, the driver lost control and the car fell into the ravine 300 metres below. A search operation was launched on Sunday morning with the help of NDRF. In the afternoon, two bodies were seen on a rock. Due to its inaccessibility and darkness, the search operation had to be stopped. On Monday, NDRF recovered both the bodies and handed them over to their families which were cremated today.