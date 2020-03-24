CM directs strict implementation of lockdown

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 23 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has directed officials of the administration to ensure the lockdown is imposed strictly in the state. He has also reminded the people that the lockdown till 31 March is to ensure there is no spread of the Corona Virus. The health of the people was the first priority. He gave the assurance that essential services would remain functional. He sought the cooperation of all in successful achievement of the objective, particularly by staying at home. Describing the virus as a new challenge, he claimed the government was fully prepared to meet it. Facilities like power, water, heath, sanitation, etc., would remain available as always. Supply of food, petrol, vegetables, fruits, etc., would be available without disruption. He warned against spreading rumours and emphasised acting along government’s guidelines. The CM also held a meeting at his official residence with senior officials such as Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and DGP Anil Raturi to obtain feedback on the anti-coronavirus steps taken by the government. In an informal interaction with media, the CM said even a country with health facilities like Italy had been unable to cope with the virus effectively. The only way to combat it was through strict adherence to lockdown conditions. He warned strict action would be taken against those violating the rules. A task force would be set up to ensure the decisions are properly implemented.