CM discusses increasing employment opportunities with officials

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat held a meeting with officials at the Secretariat on Thursday to increase employment opportunities in the state. The CM said that special sectors needed to be identified to provide employment opportunities. There was also a need to deploy more personnel in the field of health, hygiene and technology.

The CM added that recruitment could be done through UPNL in various areas as required. He said priority should be given to ex-servicemen and dependants of soldiers in recruitment through the Nigam. Other people should be recruited only when ex-servicemen and their dependants are not available. The registration process will be started by UPNL only after various sectors had been identified for the jobs. For this, applications could be invited by the end of this financial year.

Chief Minister Rawat declared that some sectors should be identified to provide job opportunities and skill development. Skill development could be done according to requirements through UPNL, especially ex-servicemen and their dependants along with women self-help groups.

He pointed out that senior citizens were unable to move out of their homes due to coronavirus infection. Multi-service centres could be established for senior citizens in big cities like Dehradun and Haldwani through UPNL. For the convenience of senior citizens, various services could be provided at reasonable rates.