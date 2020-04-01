CM donates 5 months’ salary to Relief Fund

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has donated 5 months’ salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the battle against the Corona virus. Not only this, his wife, Sunita Rawat, has given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for the cause; while his daughter, Kriti, has donated Rs 50,000. His younger

daughter, Shrija, has also donated Rs 2,000 to the Fund.

Among others, ‘The Indian Academy Senior Secondary

School’ has given a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs to the Chief

Minister’s Relief Fund for the same cause. The cheque was handed over by the Director of the school, Munendra Kandari. DG, Health, Dr Amita Upreti submitted a cheque of Rs 50,000 and her husband Dr

Lalit Mohan Upreti also gave a cheque of Rs 50,000 to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The Chief Minister’s OSD, JC Khulbe, has given a cheque for Rs 5,000, Senior Chief Private Secretary KK Madan, Rs 11,000, and Senior Private Secretary Hemachandra Bhatt, Rs 5,100, to the Fund. Not only this, officers and employees of the Information and Public Relations Department have also donated their one day’s salary as assistance to the Chief Minister Relief Fund for the fight against the Corona pandemic. BJP State Vice President Anil Goel has given a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Vipin Rawat also contributed 1 lakh. Deepak Negi, resident of Nathanpur, Dehradun, handed

over a cheque of Rs 1000, while Veer Singh Negi, resident of Ladpur, Dehradun, presented a cheque of Rs

10,001 to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.