CM greeted on Birthday

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: MLAs Ganesh Joshi and Khazan Das, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, public representatives and senior officials wished Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat a happy birthday, today, at his official residence, here. Following this, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday with children and by planting a tree in Dakra. He then participated in a puja at the BJP City Office, and gifted blankets to underprivileged people. Present on the occasion were MP Ajay Bhat, MLA Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal, BJP leaders and activists.