Home Dehradun CM greeted on Birthday

CM greeted on Birthday

By
Garhwal Post
-
23
0
SHARE

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Dec: MLAs Ganesh Joshi and Khazan Das, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgain, public representatives and senior officials wished Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat a happy birthday, today, at his official residence, here. Following this, the Chief Minister celebrated his birthday with children and by planting a tree in Dakra. He then participated in a puja at the BJP City Office, and gifted blankets to underprivileged people. Present on the occasion were MP Ajay Bhat, MLA Ganesh Joshi, Mayor Sunil Uniyal, BJP leaders and activists.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR