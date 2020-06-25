CM inaugurates E-Collectorate System in Doon

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 24 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat launched the E-Collectorate System here at his official residence on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he said that maximum use of technology is necessary as per the needs of the time. The e-office system would bring more transparency in functioning. He said that efforts should be made to introduce e-office system in other departments, also. He congratulated the district administration for completing the e-collectorate system a week ahead of the scheduled time.

DM Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava informed the CM that the e-collectorate system was launched in collaboration with the Dehradun Smart City project, ITDA and NIC. Under this, all the sections of the Collectorate are being included in the system. This would ensure transparency in work. It would fix the responsibility of the officer and personnel complete to complete the work within the stipulated time. He added that the Tehsils and Development Blocks will be added in the second phase of the e-office system.

IT Advisor to Chief Minister, Ravindra Dutt, Commissioner, Garhwal, Ravinath Raman and Director, ITDA, Amit Sinha were also present on the occasion.