CM inaugurates ‘e-Granthalaya’ for varsity students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Jul: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the ‘e-Granthalaya’ for the libraries of Government Universities and Degree Colleges of the state at the Secretariat, here, on Wednesday. Till now, 5 Universities and 104 Degree Colleges have been connected with the e-Granthalaya in Uttarakhand.

All universities and colleges are being connected through a portal. If any book is not available in any university or college, students will be able to study through e-Granthalaya by joining this portal. As many as 35 lakh books are available through e-Granthalaya.

While inaugurating the e-Granthalaya, Chief Minister Rawat said that, in this educational session, it was a big gift for the students. He directed the officers that a Quiz Bank of competitive examinations over the last 10 years should also be made available through e-Granthalaya. Students could get a good foundation in preparing for competitive exams from this. He said that a documentary should also be made so that students of agriculture, horticulture and other fields can get good information about their respective subjects. More efforts were also needed for people to benefit from this.

The CM reminded that, at present, the entire world was battling with the Covid-19 epidemic. There was need to promote technology according to the demands of the times. He said there had been a commendable effort by the authorities to make maximum use of technology during the pandemic. Modern technology could make physical distancing possible. More efforts needed to be made in this direction.

Higher Education Minister of State Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that, under the guidance of the CM, universities and colleges had been linked with the e-Granthalaya. Now, Uttarakhand is the first state in the country where every college has been thus connected. Online teaching was being done by universities and colleges during the lockdown. It had witnessed very positive results.