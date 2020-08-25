CM inaugurates ‘e-meeting’ software at Secretariat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Aug: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the e-meeting software at the Secretariat, here, on Monday. E-meeting software is a smart meeting management system. The meetings held at the Chief Minister’s Office and Secretariat will be held in a better way through information technology. The meeting agenda and discussion points will be sent for the CM’s approval only two days earlier, the meeting will be held only after approval.

Chief Minister Rawat said that the state was moving fast towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India. After the launch of e-cabinet and e-office, now e-meeting had been started in the state. The e-meeting system will speed up the functioning of officialdom. There exists a great need to adopt modern technology. He added that e-meetings would also increase transparency.

Pointing out that the Secretariat is considered the heart of the government system, he reiterated that today we the movement was towards Virtual India. The main vision of the state government is to make the state an IT hub, he added.

Chief Secretary Om Prakash said that this was a good step in the direction of e-governance. The e-meeting system could also be adopted for meetings of ministers and secretaries. Personal Secretaries should be trained in this.