CM inaugurates portal ‘HOPE’ to boost self-employment among youth

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the portal, “HOPE” (Helping Out People Everywhere), in the presence of the Cabinet at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The URL of this portal is hope.uk.gov.in.

The main objective of this portal is to create a data base of skilled and unskilled youth and to provide employment/self-employment opportunities based on the data base. It may be recalled that a few days ago, CM Rawat had launched the CM Self Employment Scheme. This portal will play an important role in coordinating with this scheme.

‘HOPE’ will act as a bridge for skilled professional youth of Uttarakhand who are working in various states at present and want to get training through the skill development department in Uttarakhand. The data base of this portal will be used by all departments of the state and other employment providers to provide employment opportunities to youth.

The portal has been created with the coordination of the IT Department, Skill Development Department, Planning Department and NIC. IT Advisor to the Chief Minister, Ravindra Dutt, Secretary, IT, RK Sudhanshu, Secretary, Planning, Amit Negi, Secretary, Skill Development, Dr Ranjit Kumar Sinha, Director, ITDA, Amit Sinha, Deputy Director General, NIC, K Narayan and Technical Director, NIC, Narendra Singh Negi played a key role in developing this portal.