CM inaugurates sports events for ‘Corona Winners’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a Walkathon and Badminton events organised for ‘Corona Winners’, here, on Sunday. The Chief Minister flagged off the Walkathon at a function held at his official residence. He also played a badminton match with the Corona Winners.

In a doubles match, the Chief Minister paired up with a Corona winner against Secretary, Sports, BK Sant and another Corona winner. The Chief Minister’s team won the game, 10–5.

The programme, ‘Corona Warrior to Winner’, has been started at the initiative of Chief Minister Rawat to raise the morale of those fighting Covid-19. A number of sports events are being organised for the people who have recovered from Corona under the aegis of the Sports Department.

The Chief Minister also flagged off as walkathon as part of this. He said that countries all over the world are battling Corona. There are many side effects of corona on health. Victory against the virus would come through united effort. The rate of corona infection had decreased, but the need was to be even more careful and cautious now. The use of masks, especially in view of the upcoming festivals, was a must, as was maintaining a distance of two yards.

The Chief Minister said that the Corona Winners were an encouragement to all in the fight against Corona. These programmes organised for Corona Winners would definitely bring more awareness about Covid-19 in society. There could be no laxity till such time a treatment was found.