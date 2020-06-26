CM inspects Covid Care Centre at Raipur Cricket Stadium

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 25 Jun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inspected the Covid Care Centre set up at the International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, here, on Thursday. All types of facilities have been provided at this Centre as per Covid-19 protocols.

At present, 750 beds have been arranged at this centre.

The capacity of this centre can be increased to four thousand beds if required. A kit of essential materials will be provided free of cost for the people staying at the Centre. Three meals a day have been arranged for them. A decoction has also been made available by the Department of AYUSH to increase immunity.

This care centre has been arranged on four floors for people to stay. It has 38 wards and 750 beds. Yoga and meditation sessions have also been arranged for the residents. Online yoga and meditation classes will be given by experts in the morning. Sanitation, thermal screening, CCTV cameras and other arrangements have been made according to the required standards. Family wards have been prepared separately. Means of entertainment are also provided at the centre.

Chief Minister Rawat said that, in view of Covid-19, the State Government had made all possible efforts to provide protection. Efforts have been made to provide hi-tech facilities at the centre. Government, police, the health department and voluntary organisations have also collaborated in this regard.

Reminding that four thousand people can be accommodated at the centre, the CM said the state government was determined to prevent the spread of corona. It was expected that it would be controlled soon in the state. There had also been an increase in the recovery rate of Corona positive patients in the state. The doubling rate had also improved. The recovery rate is 65 percent and the doubling rate is 25 days in Uttarakhand, thus far.