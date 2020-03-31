CM interacts with IMA office- bearers on combating COVID-19

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 30 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Monday, held a meeting with office- bearers of the Indian Medical Association at his official residence, here. Ways and means of containing the spread of Corona Virus spread were discussed on the

occasion. He said on the occasion that the state government was doing its best to combat the pandemic. The cooperation of private doctors was very necessary in this task. At the present, beds had been reserved at the Doon Hospital, Mahant Indresh Hospital, AIIMS Rishikesh and Himalayan Hospital for corona

virus patients. Doctors had been posted here to provide treatment. With this, the responsibility of private hospitals and nursing homes had increased, which was

why they ought to keep their OPDs open. This would provide people with other ailments to receive treatment. The government would provide all necessary assistance to the private hospitals in this regard. The CM also instructed officials of the police and administration to extend cooperation in this regard. The IMA office-bearers assured the CM that they would take up their share of the responsibility. It was a challenge not just for the government but also society in general.

Present on the occasion were MoS, Higher Education, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary, Health, Nitesh Jha, NHM Director Yugal Kishore Pant, IMA, Uttarakhand, President Dr Ajay Khanna, CMI Chairman Dr RK Jain, Dr Mahesh Kudiyal, Dr Arvind Dhaka, Dr DD Chaudhary, Dr Ajit Gairola, Dr

Siddharth Gupta, Dr Sanjay Goyal, Dr K Avtar, Dr Pravin Mittal, Dr Ranvir Bamra, etc.