CM launches book, ‘Samaj ka Samaj ko’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Aug: A book, ‘Samaj ka Samaj Ko’, which is a biography of social worker Mohan Singh Chauhan written by Ravi Singh Negi was launched by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his official residence on Saturday. The Chief Minister said on this occasion that Thakur Mohan Singh was dedicated to society with his wealth, mind and soul. Educationist and social

worker Ravi Singh Negi, the writer of the book, said that the dedication of the main character of the book towards society, even at the age of 84 years, inspired him to write this book. He added that Chauhan

achieved many milestones in social work, especially after retirement from Government Service, which was a lesson to be learned for all persons who believe old age a barrier to starting life afresh.