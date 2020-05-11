CM launches video on police work, ‘Jazba’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 11 May: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today launched the video of a song, ‘Jazba’, written by SP (Crime), Dehradun, Lokjeet Singh. It has been sung by well-known singer Jubin Nautiyal and the video has been edited by Akshay and Rahul.

The song is about how the Uttarakhand Police force is combating the corona pandemic and helping those in need, twenty-four, seven! It depicts the commitment to duty.

CM Rawat said the force was not just doing its job, it was performing social service of high order. The police, health and sanitation services were playing the crucial role during the pandemic.