CM pays floral tribute to Gandhi, Shastri

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid floral tribute at his official residence, today, to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversaries.

Later, he garlanded before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at the Gandhi Park. He recalled the contributions of Gandhi and Shastri to India’s freedom and development.

Among those present on the occasion were Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Agarwal, BJP State President Bansidhar Bhagat, MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Khajan Das, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, who also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.