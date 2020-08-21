CM pays tribute to martyr Hav Rajendra Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Aug: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat paid tribute to the mortal remains of martyr Havaladar Rajendra Singh of 11 Garhwal Rifles at Sainik Colony, Ambiwala, here, today. The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved family members.

He said that Indian Army soldiers worked hard to find the body of Havildar Rajendra Singh. He had discussed the issue with the Defence Minister and the Chief of Army Staff. The Chief Minister had also met Havildar Rajendra Singh’s father and wife earlier.

Chief Minister Rawat said that the State Government would give appropriate assistance to the family of martyr Rajendra Singh. His wife would be given a job in government service based on her educational qualifications.

Present on this occasion were MLAs Harbans Kapoor, Ganesh Joshi, Sahadev Singh Pundir and military officers, and paid tribute to the mortal remains of Havildar Rajendra Singh.