CM praises timely completion of tunnel on Rishikesh-Dharasu Highway

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 May: Chief Minister TS Rawat has thanked Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for completion of a 440 metre long tunnel at Chamba on the Rishikesh-Dharasu Highway. He also congratulated the BRO officials, engineers and employees for a job well done.

The CM said the tunnel would not just ensure the chronic traffic jams would end in Chamba, the journey to Gangotri and Yamunotri would become easier. It would prove a relief to the local people and boost economic activity. The manner in which the project was completed during the Covid pandemic highlighted the Self-Reliant India Model.

The tunnel was inaugurated today by Minister Nitin Gadkari via video-conferencing.