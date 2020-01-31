CM present Devbhoomi Sports Awards to achievers

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Jan: Chief Minister TS Rawat presented ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Khel Ratna’, ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Dronacharya’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ Awards to players of various sports at the IRDT Auditorium, here, today.

Congratulating the sportspersons, the Chief Minister claimed that it was the state government’s intent to ensure maximum participation in the Khelo India programme. Preparations had to be made keeping the 2014 Olympics as the target, for which all possible assistance would be provided. Sports like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi needed particular focus. He also announced that a Women’s Sports College would be opened in Rudrapur.

Pointing out that it was the Prime Minister’s resolve to have maximum participation in Khelo India, he said over two lakh students participated this year from the state. Particular disciplines needed to be identified for special promotion, in a targeted way.

Sports Minister Arvind Pandey expressed satisfaction that talented youth had got a suitable platform for improvement through the Khel Mahakumbh and Khelo India programmes. Over two lakh youngsters had participated at the Panchayat, Block and State levels in Uttarakhand. The presentation of the awards would act as an incentive, as sports also helped promote good health.

The Devebhoomi Uttarakhand Khel Ratna Awards were presented to Manish Singh Rawat and Asian Paragames Badminton player Manoj Sarkar. The Devbhoomi Uttarakhand Dronacharya Award was presented to Anup Bisht. The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Arun Kumar Sood.

Among those present on the occasion were Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ and Sports Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant.