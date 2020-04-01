CM reviews state’s preparedness to combat Corona

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 31 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today reviewed the situation regarding the Corona Pandemic in the state. He sought information from all the district magistrates (DMs) of the state on the action being taken for effective control of COVID-19.

Rawat directed the DMs to ensure that all necessary measures towards keeping safe from the pandemic as well as to ensure availability of essential items were being taken. He also asked them to ensure that social distancing was strictly observed in all public places and in the markets in order to keep the people protected. He said it was the government’s responsibility to keep the people of the state safe. He instructed the district magistrates to make the government aware of any kind of requirement. He said that the cooperation of local public representatives ought to be also taken. He added that the district magistrates ought to make sure that there was not a single complaint regarding shopkeepers overcharging the customers for foodgrain and other essential items.

Rawat also reviewed the preparedness of the Health Department in dealing with the pandemic and sought information from all the CMOs of the state in this regard. He instructed them to intimate the Health Secretary and DG-Health for any requirements of medical equipment, gear or medicines, etc.