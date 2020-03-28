CM, Speaker discuss fight against Corona Virus

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Speaker Premchand Agarwal, Minister of State Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and other public representatives discussed measures taken to combat the Corona Virus, here, today. The CM said that the situation was being continuously monitored and every possible step was being taken. Uttarakhand was still in stage one of the epidemic and it required every precaution to prevent scaling up of the problem. Plans were in place for any situation that might emerge.