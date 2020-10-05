CM urges promotion of clay craft products

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat distributed electric pottery wheels to unemployed persons at the office of the ‘Maati Kala Board’ on Mothrowala Road, here, today. The distribution was done under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a training centre for clay crafts would be opened in the state. The Board would also be provided 200 clay-mixing machines. He suggested that a data base be prepared of those involved in clay craft. Also, sites identified close to pottery industries that had the appropriate clay available.

Rawat emphasised the need to improve the quality and aesthetics of pottery products. The younger generation knew the value of using modern technology. Uttarakhand’s unique products in this field required appropriate promotion. The increasing ban on plastic products was providing greater space for pottery. Demand would increase exponentially during the festive season as well as the Kumbh Mela. The supply would need to meet this demand. Government offices would be encouraged to use clay products and flower pots.

MLA Vinod Chamoli stressed on improving the potters’ quality of life. It was necessary to set up stalls of pottery products in the various fairs to generate demand.

Board Vice President Shobharam Prajapati claimed that the well-being of the less privileged was being looked after by the government. They were getting the benefits of all government schemes.

Also present were Education Minister Arvind Pandey, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Sitaram Bhatt, Director, Industries, Sudhir Nautiyal, etc.