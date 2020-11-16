CMs TS Rawat, Yogi Adyityanath inspect reconstruction work at Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Chief Minister Trivend Singh Rawat along with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, today, inspected the on-going reconstruction works at the famous Kedarnath Dham. Yogi is scheduled to be present at Kedarnath and witness the closure of the portals of Kedarnath Temple at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow. Chief Minister Rawat will also be present on the occasion.

Both the leaders spent Sunday night at Kedarnath. Later, Yogi will go to the Badrinath shrine to offer his prayers and also to lay the foundation stone of the UP Tourism Guest House there. The proposed 40-room tourist guest house in Joshimath tehsil in Chamoli district will be a green building constructed in the Garhwal style of architecture and is to be completed in two-year time. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 11 crore.

A UP Tourist Department project, it is proposed to be constructed on one acre land and will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory, and parking. It will cater to the domestic and foreign tourists and devotees coming to visit Badrinath Dham.

Earlier, Yogi was welcomed by CM Rawat on his arrival at Jolly Grant Airport, today. Along with Rawat, Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik, MoS Dhan Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary Om Prakash were also present.

It may be recalled that Yogi Adityanath originally hails from Yamkeshwar Development Block of District Pauri and is also a famous spiritual leader who heads Guru Goraknath Math in Gorakhpur, UP. Reconstruction works at Kedarnath are currently in full swing. The reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath Shrines as well as All Weather Char Dham route are pet projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who regularly monitors and reviews their progress via video conferencing.