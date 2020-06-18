College students present face masks to Gov

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 17 Jun: Girl students of BD Inter College of Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan, here, on Wednesday. Students of the home science subject of classes 9 to 12 of this school have prepared 6000 cotton face masks. They have already distributed 4000 masks in nearby rural areas. Students presented 650 masks to Governor Maurya.

Governor Maurya said that students should make people aware about physical distancing, face masks and personal hygiene. She added that students should impart training to poor and rural women on making face masks. Students of home science should train rural women in pickle making, toy making and stitching so that they could become economically empowered.

Governor felicitated students Monika Sharma, Vandana, Kajal, Naurin for preparing the maximum number of face masks. Principal of BD Inter College, Bhagwanpur, Sanjay Garg and home science teacher Parul Sharma were present on the occasion.