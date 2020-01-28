‘Colours of Spring’ to be held at Raj Bhawan on 14-15 March

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Jan: The annual flower exhibition, ‘Colours of Spring’, will be held at the Raj Bhawan, here, on 14- 15 March. Governor Baby Rani Maurya chaired a meeting today at the Raj Bhawan to review preparations for the proposed exhibition. It would be inaugurated at 9 a.m., so that the maximum number of people could be present. People will now get a full two days to visit the exhibition as compared to the earlier one and a half days. The postal cover of a special plant or flower will also be released on the occasion. This year, around 2 lakh people are expected to visit the exhibition. Governor Maurya said that this flower show should be beneficial to cultivators, food processors and handicraft activities. Flower cultivation needed to be encouraged through the exhibition. Special attention would be paid to the convenience of visitors. Parking of vehicles, cleanliness, drinking water and food stalls like facilities had to be ensured. Mentioning the ban on single use plastic, Governor directed setting up of cloth and jute bag stalls. In the previous year, stalls of 30 departments were set up. The Governor directed exhibition of activities, products and stalls directly beneficial to people. She directed to ITBP and SDRF to give live performances related to disaster management and safety initiatives for school children. The cultural department has been directed to organise quality folk arts and cultural programmes. This year, gerbera, carnation, gladiolus, agapanthus, orchid, marigold, lily, chrysanthemum, etc., flowers will be shown at exhibition. Cut flowers, potted plants, loose flower, hanging pot, on the spot photography, fresh petal rangoli and painting competitions for school children will also be held. Ramesh Kumar Sudhanshu, Secretary to the Governor, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, DM, Dehradun, Ravishanker and officials of the horticulture department were present at the meeting.