Commercial vehicle owners seek govt help

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 13 Sep: The Uttarakhand Taxi Maxi Mahasangh State President, Sundar Singh Panwar, has expressed his displeasure at the state government’s lack of concern for commercial vehicle owners. He claimed that commercial vehicle owners across the state had reached the brink of starvation. Grass had grown on the vehicles parked since March, the condition of the vehicles was ghastly, but the vehicle owners are not being helped in any way by the government, which was causing a lot of resentment among them.

He said that, many times, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had been asked to meet the owners of commercial vehicles regarding the problems they are facing, but time is not being given by him. He said that many commercial vehicles had been taken with the help of loans from commercial banks, whose installments were not being paid. The officers of the finance companies were bothering them. The work on repossessing vehicles had started, which could compel them to commit suicide. The state government would be responsible for this. He threatened an agitation against the state government on the issue.