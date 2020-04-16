Committee set up to recommend ways to deal with economic crisis

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 15 Apr: The Uttarakhand Government today constituted a high level advisory committee under the chairmanship of former Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand, Indu Kumar Pandey to recommend means to deal with the economic crisis caused by the pandemic led lockdown in the state. The committee would also recommend means to improve the economy of the state and means to generate more livelihood opportunities. This committee has been constituted at the direction of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The committee would also recommend ways to strengthen Uttarakhand’s economic situation and make recommendations about the focus areas for the government in order to increase livelihood opportunities. Others who were nominated as members of the committee are Principal Secretary, Industries, Manisha Panwar, Secretary, Finance, Saujanya, Additional Secretary, Finance, Bhupesh Tiwari and Additional Secretary, Planning, Yogendra Yadav. Bhupesh Tiwari will be the Member Secretary of the Committee.

This committee would study the impact of the lockdown on the state’s economy and on various sectors and recommend priority areas for the government in order to generate maximum employment and livelihood opportunities. Though no time frame has been set up by the government but it has been asked to submit its report at the earliest.

It is not clear why no economist or representatives of industrial organisations have been included in the committee.