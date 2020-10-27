Complaint made against kitty operators

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 26 Oct: Rashtriya Mazdoor Congress Uttarakhand State General Secretary Pankaj Singh Chhetri has written a letter to the Dehradun Police Chief complaining about unauthorised kitty operations in Mussoorie and demanded action against the operators.

Chhetri has stated in his complaint that hundreds of people have been looted by kitty operators in Mussoorie. They have run away with the hard earned money of poor people. A lawsuit was also filed in this regard by several people, due to which the kitty operators stopped for some time, but had become active once again.

He has asked the police to stop kitty operations with immediate effect while taking action against operators. He has also demanded that restaurants and hotels not become centres for operation of the scam in Mussoorie.