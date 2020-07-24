Complete lockdown on Sat, Sun in Dehradun, Haridwar and US Nagar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: Health Secretary Amit Singh Negi has confirmed that there would be complete lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital cities and parts of US Nagar this Saturday and Sunday, too, in view of the large number of Corona positive cases reported from these districts.

Though Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh today categorically stated that there was no case of community transmission of Corona pandemic in Uttarakhand, so far, but Corona positive cases continue to be reported in high numbers from Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and US Nagar districts everyday these days. In the past ten days, the average cases of Corona positive have gone beyond 100 per day and, three days ago, over 450 cases were reported in one single day.

Negi said that, in view of the current situation vis-à-vis Covid, it warranted precaution and, therefore, the weekend lockdown would be pursued till the situation improves. Only essential services would be permitted to operate as was done over the past two weekends. These services include shops selling essential items such as food and medicines, dairy products such as milk. Morning walks would be permitted and vehicles for essential services and emergency needs would be allowed to ply.